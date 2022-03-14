McDONOUGH — Twenty-nine elementary school gyms are getting new air conditioners.
The Henry Board of Education unanimously awarded a $4.5 million contract to Meja Construction out of Peachtree City. The company was the lowest of four submitted bids.
Work will include the removal of existing heating and exhaust systems and installation of new HVAC units.
The project will be paid for using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
Chief Operations Officer Josh Malcom said the project is expected to begin in April and be completed by July 2023, adding that the work will cause minimal impact to instruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.