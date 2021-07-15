McDONOUGH – The Henry County Schools Welcome Center is officially open to the community.
The center's purpose is to support new families enrolling in the district. They will receive in-person, phone, or virtual support with enrollment and registration, bilingual translations, various district programs and services.
District officials said the center, formerly Henry County Middle School, is the result of community input received during stakeholder engagement events over the last 18 months.
The district announced the new center in December 2019.
“Our community has been incredible in their support of this latest offering from our district to the new families of Henry County and Henry County Schools,” said Dr. April Madden, chief Family and Student Support Services officer. “They have gone above and beyond to show a grand Henry County welcome to our newest members of the Henry County Schools family.”
“We want all families to feel a warm welcome upon joining our district,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis. “This center is designed to do just that.”
“Members of our extensive community were clear in the many conversations we had with them over the past 18 months plus, that they wanted a place to get support for the many processes and procedures needed to get started in our district,” said Board Chair Holly Cobb. “We feel that this latest endeavor fits as a part of our strategic plan, and we can’t wait to greet more families with this critical service as Henry County continues to grow each year.”
The Henry County Schools Welcome Center will be open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 166 Holly Smith Drive in McDonough.
For more information on Henry County Schools, visit www.henry.k12.ga.us.
