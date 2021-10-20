McDONOUGH - A Kentucky woman who allegedly threatened Henry Chief Superior Court Judge Brian Amero after he dismissed a voter fraud lawsuit in Fulton County is now facing criminal charges.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Louisville resident Erin Northup, 42, called the judge’s judicial assistant, Lynn Chambers, Oct. 13 and left a voicemail threatening Amero and his family. Amero has received a number of calls in opposition to decision to dismiss the voter fraud case.
Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said his officers were able to track the 11:50 p.m. call to Northup
“I’m all for respecting a person’s First Amendment rights,” said Scandrett. “However, when it crosses the line and it becomes malicious, it will not be tolerated. We will track you down and arrest you.”
HCSO consulted with the District Attorney’s Office on Oct. 15. Probable cause was established and a warrant was issued under Terroristic Threats and Acts Subsection E, which outlines threats against a judicial officer. After confirming Northup’s identity, HCSO contacted the Louisville Police Department who subsequently arrested Northup at her residence at 4:42 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Northup is currently awaiting extradition.
Amero dismissed the voter fraud lawsuit that sought to inspect 147,000 Fulton County absentee ballots from last November’s election for signs of fraud claimed by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Amero ruled that activist Garland Favorito of the group VoterGA and eight co-plaintiffs lacked standing to file the suit because they failed to claim a specific injury suffered as a result of alleged fake ballots counted among the Fulton absentees.
The court decision came a day after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office filed a brief concluding no evidence had been found to substantiate claims of fraud.
“There was no widespread fraud or illegal voting enough to overturn the election,” Raffensperger said. “We’ve been saying since Day One the truth is on our side.”
