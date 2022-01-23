HAMPTON – Construction of a Reduced Conflict U-Turn (RCUT) will start on Jan. 25 on State Route 3 and Little Road/Franklin Rivers Drive in Henry County.
Drivers should expect lane closures during construction, which must be finished within 90 days.
"Please slow down and remain alert for equipment and employees during construction," Georgia Department of Transportation officials said.
RCUTs are designed to reduce the number and severity of crashes. They reduce potential conflicts among vehicles by limiting movement of side road traffic. Those drivers don't have to wait for gaps in traffic traveling in two directions on the main route. Delays and congestion are reduced for state route through traffic because drivers aren't contending with cross road traffic.
When the RCUT is complete, drivers coming off Little Road and Franklin Rivers Drive will not be able to cross SR 3 to go straight or turn left. Traffic will instead turn right onto SR 3, travel a short distance and make a U-turn. Motorists on SR 3 will not be affected and will still be able to turn left at the intersection.
The RCUT is a Georgia Department of Transportation Quick Response Project. The projects typically cost less than $200,000 and can be completed in a short period of time. The money comes from the state motor fuel tax and is primarily used for small projects on the state route system.
