Henry County, Stockbridge, McDonough approve T-SPLOST intergovernmental agreement

McDONOUGH — In a 5-1 vote, the Board of Commissioners approved the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax intergovernmental agreement with the county’s four cities on Wednesday, July 7.

Stockbridge and McDonough have also approved the IGA. The city of Hampton is expected to vote on the matter July 13, followed by Locust Grove on July 19.

An agreement with the cities is crucial to collecting the maximum amount of monies — 1% of sales tax or approximately $245 million over a five-year period. If an IGA is not reached, the county can still move forward with a T-SPLOST collecting only .75% or $183.7 million.

Funds will be divided among the county and cities based on population. Assuming an IGA is in place, Henry County will receive 68.88% ($165 million); Stockbridge — 12.75% ($30.5 million); McDonough — 11.41% ($27.3 million); Locust Grove — 3.51% ($8.4 million); and Hampton — 3.45% ($8.3 million). A collection fee of $2.45 million and management costs of $3 million would also be deducted from the total $245 million collected.

The county’s T-SPLOST project list includes several widening projects, resurfacing and intersection improvements.

♦ Widening Ga. Highway 81 from Postmaster Drive to North Bethany Road — $28 million (cost share with McDonough)

♦ Widening Bill Gardner Parkway from Ga. Highway 155 to Interstate 75 — $34 million (cost share with Locust Grove)

♦ Widening Jonesboro Road from Mill Road to N. Mt. Carmel Road — $35 million

♦ Widening Mill Road from Flea Market to Jonesboro Road — $5 million

♦ McDonough Parkway from Ga. Highway 142 to Ga. Highway 155 — $14 million

♦ Widening Rock Quarry Road from Hospital Drive to Ga. Highway 138 — $27 million (cost share with Stockbridge)

♦ Widening Fairview Road from Hearn Road to Ga. Highway 155 — $12 million

County Manager Cherie Hobson-Matthews said the cities have worked very hard to partner with the county projects, adding “we’re headed in the right direction.”

Commissioner Bruce Holmes, the only commissioner to vote against the IGA, took issue with the list stating that it benefits only the warehouse community.

He said the projects were “decent” in incorporated portions of the county and “poor” in unincorporated.

“Looking at this list, there is no benefit to citizens from Fairview to Ola,” he said. “I don’t see why citizens would pay an extra penny when there’s no benefit.” He added that “nobody in Fairview” will vote for the T-SPLOST.

Hobson-Matthews defended the list stating it represents the county’s priorities and the needs of the community.

“Every district has some representation,” she said. “These are major thoroughfares.”

The list was developed using input from each commissioner and the county’s comprehensive transportation plan.

The board is expected to call for the T-SPLOST referendum during the July 20 commission meeting.

The measure will appear on the November ballot. If approved, collections will begin April 1, 2022.