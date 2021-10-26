HAMPTON — Henry County police have arrested a suspect in the Oct. 13 shooting death of a Hampton resident.
Felicia Long, 45, was arrested after police say she went to the victim’s front door and shot them when the door was opened.
When officers arrived to the residence police said the victim had been shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead.
Long is charged with murder and remains in the Henry County Jail.
