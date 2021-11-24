McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Education has unanimously approved the district’s 2022 Legislative Priorities.
Henry schools Chief of Staff Carl Knowlton said he is “confident these priorities will influence positive changes for public education both locally and throughout the state of Georgia.”
The following is the list of 12 priorities the school district is urging legislators to consider:
• Provide full restoration of Quality Basic Education funding.
• Establish and maintain or enhance funding for all state-required programs or courses to include such focuses as computer science expansion into middle schools and innovative instruction opportunities through Science, Technology, Engineer and Math (STEM), Science, Technology, Engineer the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM), Fine Arts and Career and Technical Academies.
• Increase access to DECAL Pre-K programs, while also supporting additional flexibility for early learner financial support to go beyond lottery-funded Pre-K.
• Begin funding technology (infrastructure and software applications).
• Provide full funding for transportation services.
• Maintain a consistent accountability system for schools and districts with adjustments to address the two-year pandemic disruption to teaching and learning.
• Provide and maintain funding for full-time support of school nurses, mental health and counseling support for schools to meet the needs of students and staff coming out of the pandemic.
• Support and strengthen the Teacher Retirement System as a recruiting tool and a way to retain high-quality teachers.
• Reduce the critical shortage of teachers in Georgia classrooms by permitting retired educators to return to work full time without losing their retirement benefit and without adding costs to the local district.
• Invest in teacher salaries and provide greater incentivization for mid-career teacher retention.
The Georgia General Assembly is set to reconvene in January 2022.
