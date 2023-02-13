STOCKBRIDGE — Before taking part in discussions on building anti-bullying techniques, John Pass knew how to de-escalate and walk away from conflicts among his peers.
His attendance at the “Let’s Talk About It” youth violence prevention series at the Light of the World Christian Ministries in January further open dialogue between Pass, a Cedar Grove Middle School student, and officials of Henry County.
The series was an informal conversation highlighting three different age groups of students — one segment for elementary, one for middle, and one for high school students. During the series students along with their parents discussed issues causing violence within the community.
The event also brought officers from the Stockbridge Police Department to the table. It was a comfort to 12-year-old Pass, who was initially timid about their presence during the open dialogue.
“It’s a little of both,” Pass said. “Sometimes they can help me, and sometimes I feel they can’t, but they are all right to me. I enjoyed having the chance to talk to them and get to know them.”
The series acts as an open dialogue to understand the impact bullying has had on school-aged children, Ruth Smith, an archbishop and founder of the Light of the World Ministries in Stockbridge, said. Police involvement with the discussions helps bridge a gap that often goes unnoticed.
“The police is on the front line both as a part of the problem and solution, so we thought having the young people look them in the face would help them to stay focused on solutions not reaching or fear,” Smith said. “I heard each entity say that they realized that we all want the same thing. Save our seed! They also stated that they did not know how each other perceived the problem. Each thought the other,” Smith added.
“However, we left knowing that we all have work to do and pledging to work together ongoing.”
The forum encouraged Pass to continue in his efforts to intervene once he spots the early signs of bullying at his school.
“Some people I know at my school could use this (information),” Pass said.
The main goal for 17-year-old Lauren Jackson as she attended the high school session of the anti-bullying forum was how to keep violence out of her school.
“I learned that it basically all starts in the home,” Jackson said. “With that we have to build up children’s self-confidence in themselves, make them have goal, and have open arms and have a personal place for them to come to for comfort.”
The Union Grove High School student hopes to share the techniques that she learned with other teens and administration at the local high school.
“ I want to start with my peers and talking about it to them, and then start a petition for (administration).”
This lesson was one that Smith hoped those in attendance of the three-day series would understand.
“Everyone was concerned about the violence coming from all directions,” Smith said. “Poor parenting, frustrated young people and police working untrained for the new world and operating in fear. Specifically the root Spirit behind fear is a murdering Spirit,” she added.
“They realized that they are powerful and can use that power to build or destroy. Everyone also realized that we will have some causalities but use them to bring solutions. Holy indignation not just anger and vengeance.”
As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points.
A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game.
The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel.
For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in.
To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII.
Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.