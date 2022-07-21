HAMPTON — A simple meetup for dog lovers is transforming into an everlasting friendship for a group of Henry County residents.
For Lisa McEwen and her friend Debra Morris, it all began at the North Mt. Carmel Bark Park.
"We met at the North Mt. Carmel Bark Park a few years ago and have a nice group of friends there," McEwen said of the budding friendship with the avid reader on Tuesday.
And as Morris was making preparations for retirement from her position with the Henry County Library — where she worked as a bookkeeper for the past 20 years — McEwen began putting in the work to commemorate the moment for her new friend.
"My hope was to make a tiny library for the Bark Park," McEwen said.
But the expense for the wooden cabinets used with most of the book exchange sites outweighed what McEwen and the group of dog lovers had collected for the salute.
"I just had a small amount collected, about $50," McEwen said.
An alternative idea soon surfaced for McEwen.
"I came across a pin on Pinterest that showed a newspaper box repurposed to a tiny library and thought it would be perfect, " McEwen said.
"They are made to sit outdoors to protect their contents from the elements. I scoured online marketplaces and called and emailed several local newspapers trying to secure a box."
At last, after five weeks, McEwen was able to secure a newspaper box, and work into its repurpose promptly began.
The tiny free library box is coated in Morris' favorite color — purple — and stenciled with paw prints symbolizing the common recreation that the group of friends enjoy.
"I scrapped off peeling paint, cleared out the cobwebs and an old wasp's nest, cleaned it up and spraypainted the exterior purple, the interior white," McEwen said.
"I used stencils and cookie cutters to add decorative elements and lettering, and once everything was dry I sprayed with a sealer."
The next steps were to purchase cement pavers so the box wouldn't sit directly on the ground where it was secured at the local Dog Park, and surprise Morris with the tiny free library in her honor.
"We held a potluck breakfast in Deb's honor in the picnic pavilion at the park and presented her with the library," McEwen said. "She was surprisedm, and I believe truly touched."
Visitors to the dog park can visit the little free library in the treeline inside the small dog area next to a small coral dog statue.
"'Our side," McEwen said. "To keep it out of the sun."
The group of friends added a collection of books to the library, which included "Chicken Soup for the Dog Lover's Soul" books as well as cozy dog mysteries for visitors who may share mutual interests with the human-canine bond.
"And I've noticed new books being added," McEwen said.
"I am gratified that it's being used, and I enjoyed this project very much. It's a great use for an item that might otherwise be scrapped."
