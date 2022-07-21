Deb with her Tiny Free Library.jpeg

Debbie Morris with her Tiny Free Library that was dedicated to her following her retirement from her job as a bookkeeper with the Henry County Public Library. 

HAMPTON — A simple meetup for dog lovers is transforming into an everlasting friendship for a group of Henry County residents.

For Lisa McEwen and her friend Debra Morris, it all began at the North Mt. Carmel Bark Park.

Debbie's Tiny Free Library.jpeg

Deb's Tiny Free Library after it was cleaned and spray painted.
Debbie's Tiny Free Library.png

Deb's Tiny Free Library is located at the North Mt. Carmel Bark Park at 307 North Mt. Carmel Road in Hampton. The little free library is a dedication to the retired bookkeeper.
Debbie's Tiny Free Library.jpeg

Debbie Morris is pictured with her Tiny Free Library that is located at the North Mt. Carmel Bark Park in Hampton. 
Deb's Tiny Free Library with dog.jpeg

Deb's Tiny Free Library is a free book exchange site at the North Mt. Carmel Bark Park in Hampton. The library is a dedication to Debbie Morris, a retired bookkeeper and avid reader. 

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.