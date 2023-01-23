Jonathon Penn, the cluster leader for Leisure Services with Henry County government, discusses intergovernmental agreement to help facilitate construction of a new aquatic center and recreational project in McDonough during its Tuesday meeting.
McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council on Tuesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with Henry County to help facilitate the construction and development of a new aquatic center.
The agreement will allow negotiations between the city and county officials about details of the aquatic center project. Under this agreement the county must provide a case by case review regarding its development for the city’s approval, Emelia Walker, city attorney, said.
“The county administration has graciously agreed to provide details on a case-by-case basis,” she said. “The previous request was to do it broadly to get those approvals, but it didn’t give you the opportunity naturally to give you anything specific for if there is an opportunity for collaboration, amendment, etcetera.”
The aquatic center is expected to include a 50-meter competitive pool, a 25-meter warming recreational pool, meeting spaces, locker rooms and an outdoor waterpark, Jonathon Penn, the cluster leader for Leisure Services with Henry County government, said. Discussions have already begun with several Henry County schools looking to host swimming events at the new facility, Penn added.
“This is a very big project for the entire county,” Penn said. “This project would be on the backside of the Cotton Field’s golf course near the lake and this waterpark will have slides, a zero entry activity area, a pool, lazy river and another outdoor recreational pool for sporting and programming as well.”
The project will be funded through the county’s SPLOST and is expected to be completed by 2024.
The council members shared their joint joy for the upcoming project.
“Everything you listed my children are going to be excited about,” said Councilman Jamal Burke, for District 2.
“This is something that is well needed for all of our citizen to enjoy,” Councilwoman Vanessa Thomas, at-large, added.
An ordinance amending a general section in administration of the Title 2 law to include clarification concerning provisions of who is allowed to conduct oaths of office was amid approvals for the Jan. 17 meet.
Staff are not considered swearing agents in agreement with law, Mayor Sandra Vincent explained.
In addition, the council unanimously agreed to adopt a resolution for the Nov. 7 elections. The determined qualifying times and dates for the 2023 election is set from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 to Friday, Aug. 18 with closures each day between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
The qualifying fee methods of payments includes cash, money order, personal checks and cashier checks. Under the adoption interested qualifiers would have to pay a fee of $360 for qualifying seats.