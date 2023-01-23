McDonough Council Meeting.png

The McDonough Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. 

McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council on Tuesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with Henry County to help facilitate the construction and development of a new aquatic center.

The agreement will allow negotiations between the city and county officials about details of the aquatic center project. Under this agreement the county must provide a case by case review regarding its development for the city’s approval, Emelia Walker, city attorney, said.

Jonathon Penn, the cluster leader for Leisure Services with Henry County government, discusses intergovernmental agreement to help facilitate construction of a new aquatic center and recreational project in McDonough during its Tuesday meeting.

