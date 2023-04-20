City Council Meeting.png

The McDonough Council honored Locust Grove native Ruby Kate Sims Brown for her lifetime with the Henry County community during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 17. 

McDONOUGH — Those who know Ruby Kate Sims Brown know her contagious smile as her most infectious trait, and her homemade sweet potato pie as a taste of her love. 

On Wednesday, April 20 residents of the city of McDonough had the opportunity to honor the nonagenarian for her years of service to the Henry County community.

Ruby Brown.jpeg

Ruby Kate Sims Brown turns 99 on April 20, 2023. Brown is a Locust Grove native who resides in McDonough, Ga.

