McDONOUGH — Those who know Ruby Kate Sims Brown know her contagious smile as her most infectious trait, and her homemade sweet potato pie as a taste of her love.
On Wednesday, April 20 residents of the city of McDonough had the opportunity to honor the nonagenarian for her years of service to the Henry County community.
Brown was acknowledged during the regularly scheduled meeting of the McDonough Council by proclamation Monday. The letter of decree sets aside April 20 as Ruby Kate Sims Brown Day. The day also marks the Locust Grove native’s birthday.
Brown will be 99 years old this year.
"I can’t say enough to the mayor thank you for being so kind to come out to my house on Saturday," Brown said following the April 16 ceremonial announcement. “We had fun and plenty to eat with the ex-mayor, his wife and several of the other officials.”
Brown began her teaching career right out of high school at a time where there was a shortage of teachers in the Henry County area.
“She was willing and qualified to fill the role,” McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent said while reading a brief biography of Brown's profession.
She also worked as a housekeeper throughout the Henry County and metro-Atlanta area and in other roles at Emory University, Atlanta Army Depot, Henry County Senior Services and Henry County High School within her lifetime. Though her retirement was met, Brown continued to serve.
“She continued to give up herself working as a nutritionist at the Henry County Senior and the HCHS, sharing the love that she has always had for people, and especially for children,” Vincent said.
Outside of her career Brown dedicated herself as a faithful member of the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 397 Racetrac Road in McDonough.
“She has served in many capacities, but most know her as the usher and greeter with that contagious smile,” Vincent said.
“At the age of 99 she loves to cook, and is well-known for her sweet potato pie, and on any given day you can find her with husband, James, on their iPads and working word search and crossword puzzles.”
