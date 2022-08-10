Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Members of the Stockbridge City Council are photographed with a proclamation regarding the Centennial Celebration and guest speaker Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Sr., on Sunday.
STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge celebrated 100 years of its establishment last weekend.
Stockbridge was founded in 1920 and officially recognized its Centennial in 2022 but due to COVID-19 restrictions, large celebrations were halted at that time.
The centennial event, held at the local amphitheater on North Henry Boulevard Sunday, featured the SOS Band and local musical band the Broken Kings. Other entertainment acts included illusionist extraordinaire Fabian Christopher and vocalists Rachel Messer and Shadale Johnson.
Comedian Damon Sumner emceed the city-sponsored event, and Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Sr., surprised attendees with an inspirational message.
"Our Centennial Celebration was amazing," Mayor Anthony Ford said regarding the turnout for the Sunday evening event. "Our diverse entertainment line-up provided a unique experience for all in attendance.
"We had a great crowd that expressed enthusiasm and excitement on Sunday. It was an exciting time."
