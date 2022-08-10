Stockbridge 100 Years 1.jpeg

Members of the Stockbridge City Council are photographed with a proclamation regarding the Centennial Celebration and guest speaker Dr. Angela Farris Watkins, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Sr., on Sunday.   

STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge celebrated 100 years of its establishment last weekend.

Stockbridge was founded in 1920 and officially recognized its Centennial in 2022 but due to COVID-19 restrictions, large celebrations were halted at that time.

Recommended for you

The original Woodstock, by the numbers

The original Woodstock, by the numbers

Woodstock was a legendary festival providing three days of peace and music. Stacker breaks down all the elements that made up the summer festival of '69, from the number of porta-potties to the total injuries sustained from guitars.  Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.