Stockbridge LGBTQ+.jpeg

Henry County Solicitor Pam Bettis accepts a proclamation for LGBTQ+ History Month during a Stockbridge Council meeting on Oct. 25.

STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge officials added a new proclamation to expound on diversity within its growing community.

On Oct. 25 the mayor and council presented the city’s first proclamation to recognize the achievements of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals as part of LGBTQ+ History Month.

Recommended for you