STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge officials added a new proclamation to expound on diversity within its growing community.
On Oct. 25 the mayor and council presented the city’s first proclamation to recognize the achievements of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals as part of LGBTQ+ History Month.
The decree was one Councilman Elton Alexander proudly backed with hopes that it influences others to consider and support diversity of all backgrounds.
“I requested the proclamation because it is important for heterosexual officials to embrace all diversity,” he said last week.
The proclamation is an acknowledgement of the annual month-long observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history, and the history of the gay rights and related civil rights movements.
It notes October as the month of observance during which there will be events in celebration of the history and achievements of those within the LGBTQ+ community. It calls for the movement, prosperity and collaborative effort “to bring extraordinary figures for the community into the spotlight,” according to the proclamation.
The national observance was founded by Rodney Wilson, a Missouri high school teacher, in 1994. Wilson believed the month should be dedicated to celebrate and teach gay and lesbian history. The high school teacher chose the month of October due to days which public schools are in session and existing traditions, such as Coming Out Day on Oct. 11.