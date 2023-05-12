STOCKBRIDGE — A rash of car break-ins that began across a network of communities in the metro-Atlanta area in early spring was the topic of interest at a recent town hall meeting with the Stockbridge Police Department.
Police Chief Frank Trammer was present with top officials from his staff on Tuesday, May 9 for a virtual town hall addressing complaints and concerns of citizens in regards to the rash of auto break-ins in the Stockbridge community.
Numbers have grown to more than 500 break-ins between April 1 and May 1, according to Stockbridge Police reports. Areas of concern have spread from Henry County into neighboring counties including Clayton and Fayette, Trammer said.
“We’ve been experiencing a significant increase in car break-ins over the past 45 days, and we’re working diligently on all leads to tie this situation up,” Trammer said to attendees of the Tuesday meeting. “This appears to be an orchestrated crime, but we are doing what we can to bring those individuals to justice and recover all the items stolen from you.”
The first incident in the Henry County area occurred on March 15 near a McDonough hotel. The police department documented that 51 vehicles had been broken into during that rash of crimes that left shattered glass and an additional seven vehicles with stolen license plates at the scene of the crime.
“They were looking specifically for weapons, based on our investigations,” Trammer said.
Arrests made in connection with the crimes have mostly been juveniles, according to reports. However, a point system set in place by the courts keeps some juveniles from long-term detention.
“They have to reach a certain threshold,” Trammer said. “If they do not reach the level (courts find acceptable) they cannot be detained.”
A curfew ordinance for minors in the Stockbridge area will be in place as a result, Trammer said.
“It is very alarming and very concerning to find these items that you as a parent most likely did not purchase,” he said after referencing a case during which officers retained items such as bulletproof vests from a few minors’ homes.
“If we don’t address these issues early it will result in these kids having a life of incarceration. So, parents, we really need your help to monitor your children and know where they are at all times ... they are not allowed to be out after hours so this ordinance will be in place to make sure that we are holding parents accountable as well.”
Residents can call 911 or the non-emergency number at 770-950-9121 to report any crimes or suspicions in connection with the break-ins. A $2,000 reward is also being offered for any information leading to the arrests of individuals involved.
Tips to prevent break-ins
♦ Lock your doors and keep windows rolled up
♦ Do not leave any weapons in your vehicle
♦ Park your vehicle in a well-lit area with surveillance cameras
♦ Do not leave spare keys in your vehicle
♦ Park your vehicle inside a garage, if you have one
♦ Record serial numbers of anything of value
♦ If you discover a break-in, report it (even if nothing has been stolen)
