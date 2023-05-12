Stockbridge PD Leadership.jpeg

Chief Frank Trammer with the Stockbridge Police Department (center) pictured outside of City Hall with members of the Police Department's leadership team.

STOCKBRIDGE — A rash of car break-ins that began across a network of communities in the metro-Atlanta area in early spring was the topic of interest at a recent town hall meeting with the Stockbridge Police Department.

Police Chief Frank Trammer was present with top officials from his staff on Tuesday, May 9 for a virtual town hall addressing complaints and concerns of citizens in regards to the rash of auto break-ins in the Stockbridge community.

