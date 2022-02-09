McDONOUGH — McDonough City Council has created a new city department.
The Department of Facilities and Asset Management will be headed up by now former Fire Chief Steve Morgan and will be tasked with overseeing the city’s buildings and managing its inventory.
For example, if something is in need of repair, McDonough staff will call on the department to schedule repairs. Additionally, Morgan and his team will monitor contract services as well as completing the necessary process to surplus goods and ensuring city-owned leased buildings are taken care of.
Mayor Sandra Vincent said the new department was born out of the need to have one department in charge of caring for the buildings and what’s inside them.
She said city employees were previously calling different people and departments to get things fixed. In the case of needing keys or repairs, everyone called the city clerk. While public works employees were asked to make certain repairs while still others were called upon for other needs.
Vincent likened the new department to the set up of the Information Technology department.
“If I need help or need something fixed, I put in a help ticket to IT,” she said. “This new department will act as a centralized location for repairs and upkeep of the facilities that our citizens have made a significant investment in.”
Vincent said she selected Morgan to build and lead the department because of his institutional knowledge of the city and his experience at the fire department. Morgan has been with city for more than 25 years.
“He can establish a strong foundation, train staff and develop policy and procedures,” she said.
Vincent said when she came on board as mayor in January every time she had a question about a city building, people would always refer her to Morgan. She said it happened in every department.
“His name always came up as the person who would know the history or repairs or changes,” she said.
Morgan’s transfer will be a lateral move, meaning no additional funding will be needed for the department. Vincent said additional city staff will also be moved laterally into the new department.
Dave Williams, McDonough Fire Department’s deputy fire chief, has been promoted to the position of chief.
Vincent said the deputy chief position will not be filled until the beginning of the new fiscal year in July, if at all. She said the city will take the next few months to determine if the position is needed.
