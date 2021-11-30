MACON – William A. (Tony) Moye, retired pharmacist and local business owner, was elected chair of Mercer University’s Board of Trustees during its annual fall meeting on Nov. 12.
Moye, who served as chair of the board’s executive committee for the past three years, is a 1973 graduate of Mercer’s College of Pharmacy.
Elected to the board for new five-year terms were William H. (Billy) Anderson, Macon; Tom Bishop, Acworth; Liza Chapman, Atlanta; Dwight Davis, Atlanta; A. Rabun Matthews, St. Simons; J. Thomas McAfee, Juliette; Eli Morgan, Forsyth; Cynthia (Cindy) Morris, Dalton; Barbara Brown Taylor, Demorest; and Claude M. (Mick) Kicklighter, McLean, Va.
Trustees who rotated off the board and were recognized for their service included Cathy Adams, Fernandina Beach, Fla; Carolyn McAfee Bruner, Macon; Malcolm Burgess, Macon; Milton Cruz, San Juan, Puerto Rico; Nancy Grace, Atlanta; Doc Hollingsworth, Atlanta; Genelle Jennings, Hawkinsville; Carl Reynolds, Macon; and Joe Sam Robinson, Macon.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. With more than 9,000 students enrolled in 12 schools and colleges, on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta; medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus; and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties, Mercer is ranked among the top tier of national research universities by U.S. News & World Report. The Mercer Health Sciences Center includes the University’s School of Medicine and Colleges of Nursing, Health Professions and Pharmacy. Mercer is affiliated with five teaching hospitals – Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah; Atrium Health Navicent and Piedmont Medical Center in Macon; and Piedmont Columbus Regional and St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus. The University also has an educational partnership with Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins. It operates an academic press and a performing arts center in Macon, an engineering research center in Warner Robins, and Mercer Medicine clinics in Sumter, Peach, Clay and Putnam counties. Mercer is one of only 290 institutions nationwide to shelter a chapter of The Phi Beta Kappa Society, the nation’s most prestigious academic honor society; one of eight institutions to hold membership in the Georgia Research Alliance; and the only private university in Georgia to field an NCAA Division I athletic program. www.mercer.edu
