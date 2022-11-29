Mother of Uvalde massacre victim sues gun manufacturer, gun shop and law enforcement officers

The family of Eliahna Torres, who was killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, filed a lawsuit Monday against nearly two dozen people and entities, including the gun manufacturer and store that provided the rifle used in the May 24 attack and law enforcement officials who responded to the scene, according to court documents.
Law enforcement officers waited 77 minutes after the shooter entered two adjoining classrooms before storming in and killing the gunman, an 18-year-old Uvalde resident. Eliahna died in her classroom, the lawsuit says.
The 76-page federal lawsuit, filed by Everytown Law and a Texas law firm on behalf of Sandra Torres and Eliahna's siblings, alleges the "mass shooting was enabled by the illegal, reckless, and negligent actions" of gun manufacturer Daniel Defense.
Investigators have said the Uvalde shooter used an AR-15-style rifle manufactured by Daniel Defense.
"Daniel Defense markets its AR-15-style rifles to young male consumers by using militaristic imagery and video game references, by marketing on various social media platforms, and by suggesting that its rifles can be used by civilians for offensive combat-style operations against non-combatants," the suit alleges. The suit also claims Daniel Defense's marketing tactics are unfair and violate the Federal Trade Commission Act.
