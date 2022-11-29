Mother of Uvalde massacre victim sues gun manufacturer, gun shop and law enforcement officers

A mother of one the victims of the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, has filed a lawsuit Monday against the gun manufacturer, gun shop and some law enforcement officers.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images/FILE

The family of Eliahna Torres, who was killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, filed a lawsuit Monday against nearly two dozen people and entities, including the gun manufacturer and store that provided the rifle used in the May 24 attack and law enforcement officials who responded to the scene, according to court documents.

Eliahna was a 10-year-old fourth grader, who along with 18 other students and two teachers, was gunned down in a classroom just a few days before school was to let out for the summer. At least 17 others were wounded.

