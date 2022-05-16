McDONOUGH — Design work for a new Tax and Tag Office in Locust Grove will be completed by Atlanta firm Lyman Davidson Dooley Inc.
The $310,400 contract will be paid for with Capital Improvement Plan funds.
The new 24,000-square-foot, three-story building will house the tax and tag office on the first floor while floors two and three will only be constructed with an elevator, stairs, fire sprinkler and HVAC. Typically, the purpose of constructing the building without completing all floors is done to save on construction costs and allow a project to be completed in phases.
The facility is planned to have a lobby, conference room, 10 clerk windows and three drive-thru services stations.
The design firm is expected to furnish concept and schematic designs, design development, final construction documents and cost estimating services.
