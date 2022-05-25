McDONOUGH — If you call for an ambulance in Henry County you may benefit from the fire department’s newest equipment — Zoll X Series cardiac monitors.
The equipment and accompanying supporting resuscitation supplies feature Real CPR Help, which the Zoll site notes, nearly triples the odds of patients surviving a cardiac arrest. It offers emergency medical technicians the ability to feed real-time information to hospitals via an internet connection while offering “cutting-edge open communication.”
The department’s request states its current equipment has met and surpassed the standard life expectancy.
According to the HCFD 2021 annual report, Emergency Medical Services responded to 4,121 breathing problem calls, 2,378 non-traumatic chest pain and 947 traumatic injuries.
The department responded to a total of 35,414 emergency incidents last year.
As part of the purchase, the department is trading older equipment for a $49,000 value. The total purchase for seven new monitors is $240,661.12 and will be paid for using Capital Improvement Funds.
For more information about the Henry County Fire Department and to review additional annual reports visit, www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/Public-Safety-Emergency-Services/Fire-Department.
