STOCKBRIDGE — City council has approved the purchase of a new street sweeper for $267,450.
The sweeper will be paid for using the fiscal year 2022 stormwater department budget.
Why it’s needed: The new Elgin Regen X Street Sweeper will be the second in the city’s fleet.
Director of Public Works Decius Aaron said there had been concern about how often streets are swept. He said to increase the number, a second sweeper would be needed.
Major thoroughfares are swept monthly while subdivisions and residential streets are cleaned quarterly.
Aaron noted that while sweeping is aesthetically pleasing, it’s done primarily for stormwater pollution prevention.
According to the EPA, frequent street cleaning limits the amount of dirt, debris, pollutants, bacteria and metals that end up in a city’s water system.
Council demands: Councilmember Elton Alexander attempted to force Aaron to commit to a number of times all streets will be swept when the new machine arrives. (Aaron said it could take five to seven months to get the equipment).
He said he would be unable to give a realistic number until the sweeper is onsite and a game plan is created.
Alexander pushed further for a time commitment, until City Manager Frank Gardiner stepped, telling him and the rest of council that Aaron will need time to gauge the equipment.
“We don’t want to set unrealistic expectations,” Gardiner said. He noted that growth (the potential expansion of the city) would change how often streets are cleaned.
Aaron requested at least one quarter, or three months, after receiving the equipment before coming back to the council with a plan.
The measure passed unanimously.
