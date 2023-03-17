...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
McDONOUGH — An argument between two students at Ola Middle School resulted in one requiring medical attention and the other behind bars Wednesday, March 15.
In a taped statement Thursday Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said the argument led to a “physical incident and ultimately resulted in one of our students seriously injured.”
She said district officials are working with Henry County Police during their investigation while the school system conducts its own internal investigation into the incident.
“We, as an organization, will not tolerate any behavior of this nature on any one of our 52 Henry County Schools campuses,” Davis said. “As your superintendent, and also as a mother, I go to bed every night and wake up every morning thinking about the safety of our young people, and I will continue to take every necessary step in order to be certain our schools are a safe haven for students to learn.”
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
