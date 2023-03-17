032223_HDH_OlaFight.jpg

Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis discusses a fight that resulted in another student being seriously injured at Ola Middle School March 15.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — An argument between two students at Ola Middle School resulted in one requiring medical attention and the other behind bars Wednesday, March 15.

In a taped statement Thursday Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said the argument led to a “physical incident and ultimately resulted in one of our students seriously injured.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.