McDONOUGH — The Henry County Public Safety admin building is one of seven locations in the metro area now offering a COVID-19 testing vending machine.
The kiosks, put in place by the Department of Public Health, are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Users are required to fill out a registration form after which the kiosk will dispense a test kit with a nasal swab and collection instructions. Users will collect the specimen and place it back in the kiosk for testing.
DPH officials said tests are picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing. Individuals will receive a notification of their test results by email or text typically within 48 hours after collection.
The admin building is located at 108 S. Zach Hinton Parkway in McDonough.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for the DPH test, but those with insurance will be billed for the test.
Friday and Saturday are the last two days of sunshine before a week of rain. Get out of the house to take advantage of it and check out these options in our area. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.