PEACHTREE CITY – The rare P-47 Thunderbolt WWII fighter plane is set to be restored at the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia in Peachtree City.
The final pieces of the plane recently arrived at the airbase and is expected to be a long-term restoration project and when complete it will join the noteworthy Airbase Georgia fleet of operating aircraft, including its Dauntless SBD dive bomber, P-51 Mustang, FG-1D Corsair and P-63 Kingcobra. The Airbase is currently restoring two additional WWII training aircraft, a Boeing-Stearman N2S and a PT-19 Cornell.
The Thunderbolt was a highly acclaimed WWII fighter known for its combat effectiveness. It also had a strong presence in the Georgia Air National Guard after the war when the 128th Fighter Squadron at Marietta Army Airfield was equipped with P-47N Thunderbolts. The 158th Fighter Squadron, activated at Chatham Army Airfield, Pooler, also flew P-47Ns.
The specific aircraft at Airbase Georgia did not see WWII combat, but it was used effectively in Nicaragua and Guatemala in the 1950s. The CAF acquired the aircraft in 1962 but it was heavily damaged in 2012 when it caught fire during takeoff, severely burning part of the fuselage and the right wing.
“We are proud that Airbase Georgia has been selected to restore this important piece of WWII history,” said Airbase leader Joel Perkins. “Our skilled mechanics will restore and replace parts and eventually complete the P-47 by adding an engine and modern avionics. This will require painstaking work, but the final product will be a beautiful, flying warbird that will serve the mission of the CAF, be in demand for airshows around the country, and inspire the next generation of pilots, mechanics and citizens.”
The
CAF Airbase Georgia, based in Peachtree City was founded in 1987. The Airbase is one of the largest units of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF). The group maintains and flies seven vintage military aircraft including a P-51 Mustang, an FG-1D Corsair, an SBD Dauntless, and a P-63A Kingcobra.
The Airbase, which is composed of more than 400 volunteers, has hosted WWII Heritage Days since 2003. The organization is also a founding partner of the Georgia WWII Heritage Trail launched in 2021. The Airbase is part of the CAF, a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that relies on contributions of time and funds to carry out its mission.
The Commemorative Air Force is the world’s largest flying museum, with a fleet of more than 180 World War II-era airplanes assigned to unit locations across the United States. Nearly all of the aircraft are kept in flying condition, enabling people to experience firsthand the sights and sounds of vintage military aircraft in flight. Supported by 13,000 volunteer members, the CAF is dedicated to honoring American military aviation through flight, exhibition, education and remembrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.