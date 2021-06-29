STOCKBRIDGE — It took the better part of a year, but the Reeves Creek Trail has been reopened follow completion of extensive repairs that began in 2020. As part of the repairs, crews resurfaced approximately 1,300 feet of walking trail and replaced about 10 wooden bridges.
The Stockbridge City Council voted in February 2020 to replace the wooden bridges with aluminum ones at a cost of $1.24 million. The funding came from SPLOST IV revenues.
Construction of multi-use Reeves Creek Trail was completed in 2015. The trail is 9 feet wide and stretches 3.2 miles from Memorial Park, across Flippen Road to Dabney-Hunter-Simmons Park.
(1) comment
Why only 5 years later needs 1.4 million in repairs? Were the bridges never maintained? Poor construction? Too nice of a trail to let get into such condition.
