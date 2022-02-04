STOCKBRIDGE — K-Team Engineering & Construction has been awarded the contract to renovate the building at Cochran Park in Stockbridge.
The $183,170 project will be paid for using Capital Improvement Funds. Renovations will include flooring, lighting, doors, windows, sinks, urinals, toilets, partitions, HVAC and dispensers.
The renovations are part of a three-year effort to repair the park after it was closed in July 2019 due to a crumbling stormwater pipe system that resulted in sinkholes that compromised the parking lot.
At that time, Commissioner Bruce Holmes said he intended to re-purpose the park as passive green space.
That plan, however, drew the ire of city and county residents as well as baseball coaches and teams who used the park. Coaches called the ball fields “renowned” in the baseball world.
In late 2019, the city of Stockbridge agreed to take on maintenance of the park provided the county agree to a five-year transition period that would allow the city to start a recreation department. Additionally, the city asked the county to make repairs to the park to restore the buildings, asphalt and other items for which deficiencies have been identified.
In February 2020, the county began repairs on the park’s stormwater infrastructure.
It’s unclear when renovations are set to begin and estimated to be completed.
Cochran Park is 11.8 acres and features two picnic pavilions, playground area and eight baseball fields. It’s named in honor of Larry Cochran who donated the land to the county in 1973.
The park is located at 305 East Atlanta Road in Stockbridge.
