LOCUST GROVE — A rezoning request has been approved paving the way for a new subdivision to be constructed across from Luella High School.
A total of 113 homes is planned for the 93.61 acres north of Walker Drive and east of Strickland Road.
Homes will be a minimum of 2,300 square feet with brick or stone on three sides. Homes backing up to Walker Drive must be brick or stone on all four sides.
Representing the developer, JTG Holdings LLC, Michelle Baugh said amenities will include a pool, open-air cabana, fire pit and grilling area. Additional a dog park, children’s playground and walking trails are planned.
The subdivision will be governed by a homeowners association with no more than 10% of the homes to be leased at one time.
“We are excited about the proposed project,” Baugh said.”We’ve been working diligently with staff.”
She said the development is consistent with others that are being built in the area.
District 5 Commissioner Kevin Lewis agreed.
“We appreciate every condition you all agreed to and making sure it’s a good project and something inline with the community nearby,” he said. “It’s a good quality project.”
The rezoning request was unanimously approved.
