Sex offender convicted of molesting again in McDonough

MCDONOUGH — An Ohio sex offender was sentenced to 80 years Wednesday after he came to Henry County and molested a third child. 

Henry County Superior Court Judge Holly W. Veal found William Freeman guilty of four counts of child molestation Wednesday after a bench trial. 

