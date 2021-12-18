McDONOUGH — Fans know him from his YouTube videos or appearances on “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” or as The Masked Singer in a serpent costume. Other fans know him simply as the gifted surgeon who helped them walk again.
Dr. Elvis Francois is all of the above. The son of Haitian immigrants became a YouTube viral sensation in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as people began filming him and Dr. William Robinson playing music and singing together at The Mayo Clinic, where both were medical residents.
“There are pianos around the entire hospital,” Francois said. “After a long day, I would sometimes get on a piano and play around. A buddy of mine plays piano much better than I do, so I would sing. Patients and people were walking around. It’s amazing how music can bring people together. We realized the healing impact music has.”
Those YouTube videos launched the two doctors onto the national stage where Francois and Robinson became known as The Singing Surgeons. Their popularity grew, and soon they were in demand for appearances on numerous TV shows and in concerts. Francois went on to perform for the NBC special, “Back Home Again” and he sang The Star-Spangled Banner at the 2020 Indianapolis 500, among other appearances. The Singing Surgeons have also released several songs, including an album to aid COVID relief.
Francois has now brought both his musical talents and his expertise as a spine surgeon to Resurgens Orthopaedics where he will be practicing at Resurgens locations in McDonough and Griffin. The surgeon specializes in adult reconstructive spine surgery, minimally invasive surgery and general orthopaedics.
He will practice at Resurgens Orthopaedics’ recently-opened medical and surgical center at 156 Foster Drive in McDonough, a 31,000-square-foot facility that includes a surgery center and he will also see patients at Resurgens’ Griffin location.
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Francois to our brand new surgery center in McDonough,” said Dr. Gary Stewart, Resurgens Orthopaedics surgeon and South Region Board representative. “He is an accomplished spine surgeon with impressive experience at some of the country’s top hospitals. In addition, Dr. Francois has excellent people skills and the ability to put his patients at ease. We all look forward to working with him.”
He answers to both Dr. Elvis and Dr. Francois. The name Elvis comes from, of course, Elvis Presley. He was originally going to be named Gregory, but his mother loved Elvis and after she had a dream where she was at an Elvis Presley concert, she took it as a sign. The name Elvis would prove to be prophetic.
The son of Edgard Cange and Bertha Francois, both Haitians who emigrated to the U.S., Dr. Francois has an older brother, Berthin Cange, who does graphic design and art and lives in Atlanta. He also has a 19-year-old sister, Abigail Cange in nursing school in New York and a 16-year-old younger brother, Nathaniel Cange.
Francois is a native of Miami, Fla., where he went to public schools and did well academically, but says he enjoyed being the class clown.
“I was not the most well-behaved,” he said. “But with some correction and a lot of guidance from my dad, it all worked out.”
It was his dad who predicted he would one day become a doctor.
“When I was 2, he told me I was going to be a doctor,” Francois said. “He planted that seed.”
As a youngster, he loved playing the surgeon board games and he was also influenced by special trips to Haiti where his Uncle Berto Cange worked as a surgeon.
“I would shadow him at the clinic and hospital and see the impact he had on his patients,” Francois said. “He still practices there.”
But it was his father who had the greatest influence on his life.
“Being a single dad who was working multiple jobs, he was instrumental in keeping me on the straight path,” Francois said about his father. “I would get in trouble, be mischievous and he was always the one person who believed in me. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here today...I was raised by my dad. He raised both my brother and me in Miami. (I saw my) mother off and on. She spent a lot of time in Haiti. My dad was a cab driver in Miami and had five or six odd jobs. When he was in Haiti, he was an educator and teacher. He would always point us in the direction of education.”
Francois graduated from high school and went to Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio, where he finished his undergraduate degree before getting his medical degree at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn. He completed his residency at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and prior to joining Resurgens Orthopaedics, he did a spine surgery fellowship at Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Mass.
“I have had the great honor and privilege of training at some of the best teaching hospitals in the country and am thrilled to bring that same level of world class care to my patients at Resurgens Orthopaedics,” Francois said. “I look forward to being a member of the community and serving the people of Georgia and greater Atlanta however they need me best.”
Francois is board eligible with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and is also affiliated with the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the Spine Study Group, the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery and the Jefferson Orthopaedic Society. He is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
When Francois was an undergraduate student in Ohio, his parents left Florida and moved to New York. His father now lives near Queens and his mother lives in upstate New York.
“I went to medical school in Nashville, Tenn., so I’ve been frequenting Atlanta for the past 10 years,” he said. “It feels like home here. I can put down roots... I’ve lived a bunch of places — Minnesota, Massachusetts — everybody has been incredible, but there’s something about Georgia and settling here.”
And then there’s the music. Francois said he didn’t start singing until his second year of high school when a friend of his founded an a cappella group and asked him and his brother if they knew how to sing.
“I said, ‘I don’t,’” he recalls, adding that they joined anyway and started singing around the community — at church, mostly.
“They kept singing and went on and became a group called Committed,” Francois said. “I only sang with them a couple of months. I sound completely different now... I mostly sang for fun, but never took it seriously until maybe a couple of years ago singing around the hospital. I think we were all surprised.”
Wearing their hospital scrubs, The Singing Surgeons, Drs. Francois and Robinson began giving impromptu concerts during their breaks at The Mayo Clinic. People began gathering, making videos of them and thanking them for lifting their spirits.
“The first song I resonated with and that resonated with people was ‘Alright’ by Mike Yung,” The Singing Surgeon said. “It’s a simple song and the lyrics are essentially everything will be all right. It talks about someone going through a difficult time. Sometimes the simplest thing you can offer to someone is hope.”
As they did their occasional short hospital concerts, Francois and Robinson began to realize what kind of impact their music was having on others.
“Patients would request songs and we would get emails,” Francois said. “(The performances) started getting posted on social media and that’s when it took off.”
They were touched when patients told them how much their music meant to them and then as more people saw the videos, the doctors received emails and other messages from people across the U.S. and even other countries thanking them for their uplifting music and offering hope during difficult days.
“A lot of times we get so focused on helping people with surgery and medication, but music is a personal connection we could share with people,” Francois said. “Some of these are people I will never meet.”
As they continued to comfort and inspire people with music, Francois and Robinson were invited to appear on numerous national TV shows, sometimes together or at other times solo.
“‘The Masked Singer?’ That was definitely a once in a lifetime situation,” Francois laughed. “I was doing surgery the week before and the next week I was in a 7-foot serpent costume. It was cool to come back to the hospital and be able to put smiles on people’s faces.”
A nationally-televised reality singing competition series, “The Masked Singer” has its participants wear costumes. Francois said he was originally supposed to wear a gremlin outfit, but at the last minute, they asked him to wear a serpent costume. He quickly agreed and said the costume fit the medical symbol of a staff entwined with serpents. A clip of the episode on YouTube shows the talented Francois wowing the audience with his singing and even bringing one of the show’s judges to tears.
Reflecting on that experience and others these past couple of years, Francois says he has had a great deal of fun and has enjoyed meeting a lot of people, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. They met when The Singing Surgeons and Johnson were guests on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
“He took some time out to chat with us,” Francois said.
Most recently, The Singing Surgeons performed during the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade. Francois said the two friends stay in touch and try to find ways to do their music remotely. Robinson is now a surgeon in Dallas, Texas.
As he settles into his new job, Francois says he has not yet started singing around the hospital, but plans to do some Christmas caroling soon and hopes others will join in. He is also working on writing original music and said one of his goals in 2022 is to share that music with others.
“I love meeting people and finding ways to put a smile on their faces,” he added.
While Francois will be practicing in McDonough and Griffin, Resurgens Orthopaedics also has offices in Covington, Fayetteville, Decatur, Snellville, Lawrenceville, Douglasville, Atlanta and Newnan, to name a few. One of the nation’s largest orthopaedic practices, it has 24 offices throughout metro Atlanta providing comprehensive operative and non-operative musculoskeletal care from injury diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation and imaging services.
With more than 100 physicians, Resurgens Orthopaedics offers specialized expertise and experience in the areas of sports medicine, joint replacement, neck and back surgery, foot and ankle surgery, shoulder and elbow surgery, non-operative spine care, hand surgery, arthroscopic surgery, epidural steroid injection, general orthopaedics and trauma care.
Francois said he is excited to join Resurgens Orthopaedics and meet his new patients. The surgeon, who is single, said he enjoys cooking, traveling, music and medicine. He is also getting ready for a visit from his dad, who will leave New York to spend Christmas with Francois in his new home in Atlanta.
“I’m just honored and happy to finally call Atlanta home,” he said. “I look forward to finding ways to help people with surgery, but also treat the entire patient. If I can do that with music, that’s great and with surgery, even better. I’m looking forward to being in this community and being the best servant I can.”
