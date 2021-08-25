McDONOUGH — Several Henry County schools are closed for the rest of the week with the anticipation of returning to in-person learning on Monday, Aug. 30.
District officials said the closures are due to increasing COVID-19 cases at the facilities.
The following schools are currently virtual only:
• Oakland Elementary
• Stockbridge Elementary
• Luella Middle
ª Ola Middle
• Dutchtown High School
• Locust Grove Middle
Curbside meal pick-ups will be available. Parents are asked to alert your child’s teacher or school front office staff by 9 a.m. each morning if you intend to pick up meals. Meals can be picked up in the bus lane from 11 a.m. to noon daily.
