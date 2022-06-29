McDONOUGH – A Henry County man will spend his life in prison for molesting two children, including a disabled teenager.
Everett Howard, 46, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court today to charges of aggravated sodomy, child molestation, and other sexual abuse charges.
As part of the plea, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, followed by 30 years on probation. He also must register as a sex offender for life.
The two victims, who were related to the defendant, disclosed in 2021 that the abuse had occurred for several years at residences in both Henry and Fulton counties.
“We are grateful to bring justice to these survivors,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “This sentence reflects the hard work and dedication of our Crimes Against Children Unit.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kayla Kudratt and the District Attorney’s Crimes Against Children/Domestic Violence Unit.
