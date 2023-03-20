LOCUST GROVE — Street Paws is hosting its 8th annual Spayghetti Dinner fundraiser Saturday.
LOCUST GROVE — Street Paws is hosting its 8th annual Spayghetti Dinner fundraiser Saturday.
The dinner will be held at the McDonough Presbyterian Church, 427 McGarity Road in McDonough, from 3-8 p.m.
The nonprofit rescues neglected animals from the streets, local animal controls and pets surrendered by their owners. In addition, they maintain feed areas for feral cat and dog populations while practicing TNR (trap, neuter, release) to reduce the homeless pet population.
Street Paws goal is to raise enough funds to buy land for a shelter as well as continue covering costs for animals currently in their care.
The shelter, according to Street Paws officials, will serve as a sanctuary for the feral dogs/cats that are rescued to live out their lives safely and reduce the number of unwanted dogs/cats being born on the streets and an adoption center for domestic pets.
Tickets are $15. Children under age 5 eat free. IN addition to the meal, the fundraiser includes a silent auction, raffle, door prizes, bake sale, vendor booths and music.
To purchase tickets in advance, visit https://givebutter.com/c/spayghetti. To participate in the silent auction, visit https://givebutter.com/c/spayghetti/auction.
For more information about Street Paws, visit www.streetpaws.org.
