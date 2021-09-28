Cheryl Burke says she’s tested positive for COVID

Cheryl Burke has tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19, she revealed on Instagram.

The news comes before “The Dancing with the Stars” pro was set to return to the show on Monday for her second dance with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby.

“The PCR test came back, and it came back positive,” Burke said. “I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I’m letting him down. I just feel like s---, to be quite honest. And it’s so overwhelming because it’s Sunday, and the show’s tomorrow.”

She continued: “I figured I should let you guys know since I’ve been as open and as real and vulnerable as I could be here. I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s f---- — real, dude. So I have to quarantine for 10 days and I’ve been ordered to stay home ... I’ll be in bed. I can’t believe this happened.”

Burke said she has been fully vaccinated.

Kelly Price says she almost died from COVID-19

Singer Kelly Price has broken her silence after her family said she was missing following her announcement she had contracted COVID-19.

In a video interview with TMZ, the Grammy-nominated R&B and Gospel singer said she almost didn’t survive her bout with the virus.

“At some point they lost me,” she said. “I woke up some days later, a couple days later, and the first thing I remember is the team of doctors standing around me and asking me if I knew what year it was.”

When asked to clarify what she meant by “they lost me,” Price said “I died.”

Price first shared that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29. She has not shared whether or not she is vaccinated.

“I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained,” she wrote on Instagram. “Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer.”

Kelly Rowland is trying to make it through the pandemic too

Like many of us, Kelly Rowland’s six-year-old son Titan has an itch to travel.

“He recently asked me were we going to be able to go some place really cool with snow,” Rowland told CNN. “So, I think I’m going to have to start fixing my mind on what are we going to do for his birthday.”

Family is everything to the singer, actress and reality singing competition judge. In addition to Titan, she and her husband Tim Weatherspoon also have a son, Noah, whom they welcomed in January.

Rowland said she has drawn strength from them during the pandemic.

“My support system has been my husband, my support system has been my sisters, my support system has been my she tribe,” she said. “When I have questions about balance. For me it’s the balance of it all, that’s always the ‘I’m losing my mind’ moment.”

— From wire reports