STOCKBRIDGE — It's been rough the last three seasons for the Locust Grove football program after posting a 4-26 record since 2019, including going winless a year ago.
So it comes as little surprise that the main message first-year head coach Garry Fisher is putting forth to anyone who will listen is a simple one of making a fresh start.
“I'm very excited to take over the program,” Fisher said during Henry County Media Day festivities late last month at Fairview Performing Arts Center. “I know in the interview process and just looking at the school and throughout Henry County, I thought it was a great opportunity to come here and get things established and get the program going in the right direction.”
Fisher comes to Locust Grove after serving most recently as defensive coordinator at Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, though he has also built a strong resume coaching as an assistant at the college level, including as a graduate assistant under Urban Meyer at Utah from 2004 to 2005.
Entering his first head coaching job, he intends to draw on that experience to help this year's Wildcats squad, and its individual players, reach the maximum potential.
“I'm very excited,” Fisher said. “I think everybody who coaches this game of football aspires to be a head coach at some level. I've worked a long time to get to this point, but even more than that, I'm excited about our young men and how hard they've been working. So I'm excited to see what they can do.
“Our goal from the day I came to the school is to get better every day. So that's (been) from taking the job in March just having 75 guys in the weight room, and we've just worked hard every day. So that's our goal.”
Exactly what the Wildcats will be able to do to keep getting better during the 2022 campaign will depend a lot on the leadership they get from their upperclassmen.
In particular, seniors like two-way players Zechariah Addison at running back and safety and Mitchell Prater at offensive guard and defensive tackle, as well as defensive stalwarts Wyatt Turpin at linebacker and Nikhai Daniel at safety will be called upon to get the example for the younger Wildcats.
And the assets those seniors could bring to the table to help the team break back into the win column this fall goes even beyond anything they do on the field.
“I think some positives we need to focus on are … forming a family, as well as holding each other accountable and working together as a team,” Turpin said.
