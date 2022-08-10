STOCKBRIDGE — The McDonough football team was in turnaround mode when Rodney Cofield took over as head coach last year following a 1-9 campaign in 2020.
That mission was accomplished as the Warhawks got off to big start, fought through a midseason slump and came up with a big win to close out the 2021 season and finish at .500, the program's best record in a decade.
The next steps for the program with the 2022 opener just a little over a week away are different and range from everything from simply posting the first winning season since 2011 to getting back to the state playoffs for the first time since 2018.
However, it seems Cofield and the rest of the McDonough coaching staff prefer to use a different term rather than goals to describe their approach to such incremental measuring sticks this fall.
“We've very excited about the upcoming season and the opportunities we have not only for this season, but the future,” said assistant coach Marlone Moore, who stood in for Cofield during Henry County's Media Day on July 29 at Fairview Performing Arts Center. “I know I speak for all the coaches in our program in saying that we're very appreciative of these (players) and the hard work and effort that they've put into these last two years to get the program we're at today. We couldn't have done it without them.”
The players Moore were particularly referring to include a large senior class that is looking to end their high school careers on a high note and serve as a springboard to more success for the Warhawks program.
Some of the more impactful seniors will be on the defensive side, including Terry Lemon and Andrew Martin and linebacker, as well as Elijah Barber and Rojade Dunbar on defensive line.
Dunbar, Barber and Martin should also contribute on offense, while Ja'Quan Billingsley returns to help lead the McDonough running game.
But as key as that group will be to the Warhawks' fortune on the field, their leadership on the sidelines and in the locker room will be equally important.
And the biggest task in that aspect, Billingsley says, is instilling a sense of chemistry and cohesiveness.
“Just us working every day, coming out and getting better and getting the freshmen and the sophomores and everybody on the same page,” Billingsley said.
