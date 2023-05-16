Dutchtown
Aug. 19 Cedar Grove at Morehouse
Aug. 25 at Tift County
Sept. 1 at Jonesboro
Sept. 8 Spalding
Sept. 15 Warner Robins
Sept. 29 Union Grove
Oct. 13 at Jones County
Oct. 20 at Locust Grove
Oct. 27 Eagle’s Landing
Nov. 2 at Ola
Eagle’s Landing
Aug. 18 Spalding
Aug. 25 at Grayson
Sept. 1 Monroe Area at Grayson
Sept. 8 Discovery
Sept. 15 at Union Grove
Sept. 29 at Jones County
Oct. 6 Locust Grove
Oct. 13 Ola
Oct. 20 Warner Robins
Oct. 27 at Dutchtown
Eagle’s Landing Christian
Aug. 18 at Bainbridge
Aug. 25 Blessed Trinity
Sept. 1 Calvary Day
Sept. 15 at Prince Avenue Christian
Sept. 22 Landmark Christian
Oct. 6 Redan
Oct. 13 at Columbia
Oct. 20 Callaway
Oct. 27 at Towers
Nov. 2 at McNair
Hampton
Aug. 18 Tri-Cities
Aug. 25 McIntosh
Sept. 1 at Central-Carrollton
Sept. 8 at Woodland
Sept. 15 Stockbridge
Sept. 29 Pace Academy
Oct. 6 at Mount Zion-Jonesboro
Oct. 20 at McDonough
Oct. 27 at Lovett
Nov. 3 Luella
Locust Grove
Aug. 18 at McDonough
Sept. 1 at M.L. King
Sept. 8 Houston County
Sept. 15 Jones County
Sept. 21 at Arabia Mountain
Oct. 6 at Eagle’s Landing
Oct. 13 at Union Grove
Oct. 20 Dutchtown
Oct. 27 Ola
Nov. 3 at Warner Robins
Luella
Aug. 18 at Eastside
Aug. 25 Ola
Sept. 1 Starr’s Mill
Sept. 8 at Stockbridge
Sept. 15 Mount Zion-Jonesboro
Sept. 29 at Lovett
Oct. 6 Woodland
Oct. 20 at Pace Academy
Oct. 27 McDonough
Nov. 3 at Hampton
McDonough
Aug. 18 Locust Grove
Sept. 1 at Union Grove
Sept. 8 at Mount Zion-Jonesboro
Sept. 15 Lovett
Sept. 29 Woodland
Oct. 6 Pace Academy
Oct. 13 at Stone Mountain
Oct. 20 Hampton
Oct. 27 at Luella
Nov. 3 at Stockbridge
Ola
Aug. 18 Griffin
Aug. 25 at Luella
Sept. 1 at Jackson
Sept. 15 Eastside
Sept. 29 at Warner Robins
Oct. 6 Jones County
Oct. 13 at Eagle’s Landing
Oct. 20 Union Grove
Oct. 27 at Locust Grove
Nov. 2 Dutchtown
Stockbridge
Aug. 19 Douglas County at Morehouse
Aug. 25 at Colquitt County
Sept. 1 at Dougherty
Sept. 8 Luella
Sept. 15 at Hampton
Sept. 29 at Mount Zion-Jonesboro
Oct. 6 Lovett
Oct. 20 at Woodland
Oct. 27 Pace Academy
Nov. 3 McDonough
Union Grove
Aug. 18 Upson-Lee
Aug. 25 at Whitewater
Sept. 1 McDonough
Sept. 8 at Jackson
Sept. 15 Eagle’s Landing
Sept. 29 at Dutchtown
Oct. 6 Warner Robins
Oct. 13 Locust Grove
Oct. 20 at Ola
Nov. 3 at Jones County
Woodland
Aug. 18 New Manchester
Aug. 25 Columbia
Sept. 1 at McIntosh
Sept. 8 Hampton
Sept. 14 at Pace Academy
Sept. 29 at McDonough
Oct. 6 at Luella
Oct. 20 Stockbridge
Nov. 3 Lovett
