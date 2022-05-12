BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was concerned.
Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters — the team’s Pro Bowl cornerbacks — suffered season-ending injuries last year, with Peters tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in preseason training camp and Humphrey seeing his season end with a torn pectoral in December.
The Ravens’ passing defense was horrendous in their absence, finishing in the bottom three in the NFL is passing yards allowed (4,742), passing touchdowns (31) and passes of 20-plus yards (74) and 40-plus yards (16).
And considering the Ravens play a schedule that includes games against Tampa Bay's Tom Brady, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, Buffalo's Josh Allen, Denver's Russell Wilson and Cleveland's Deshaun Watson this fall, Baltimore couldn’t afford to field another porous secondary if it was going to contend this season.
Since the Ravens didn’t acquire any cornerbacks in free agency, that left the draft as the only avenue the Ravens could take to the fix the team’s biggest weakness defensively.
“Coach [Harbaugh] was working through the board, looking at corners,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. “He came in and said, 'You know what? I was really nervous about the position, but now having seen these guys, I feel like there's enough guys that we can take a few of these guys and really improve our depth.'
The Ravens used one of their six fourth-round picks to select Alabama’s Jalyn Armour-Davis with the 119th pick overall before taking Stockbridge’s Damarion Williams 22 picks later.
Williams played at Community Christian School, but he was a zero-star recruit when he graduated in 2017, making his options to play college football very limited.
Williams attended Highland Community College in Kansas where he was named to NJCAA All-America First Team after leading the nation with seven interceptions and 17 pass breakups, in addition to making 48 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in his second season in 2019.
The 5-foot-10, 182-pound Williams transferred to Houston, where he spent the next three seasons and ended his career as a two-time team captain.
While he wasn’t projected as one of the NFL Draft’s most sought-after cornerbacks, he was one of its most versatile.
He lined up at free safety, strong safety, boundary cornerback, field cornerback, nickel back and dime back during his Houston career, which he finished with 63 tackles, three for loss, an interception and nine pass breakups in 14 games for the Cougars this past fall.
“Truly, he has played every spot in their secondary just this year,” Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said. “So, you know you can say, 'Hey, you know what? We have to bump him back to free safety, because he's going to know it. He's going to understand it. He's a smart football player.'”
Williams is expected to compete for a spot at slot cornerback depending on how he fares against the other 10 defensive backs who are expected to be at training camp.
“We know we're going to get Marcus [Peters] back and we know we're going to get Marlon [Humphrey] back,” DeCosta said. “But these guys provide a nice buffer for us in the short term."
Williams doesn’t care where he plays — just as long as he does.
“I can even play linebacker,” he said. “My favorite [position] is just covering. Wherever I can go to cover."
Williams could have an advantage to get on the field early because he has experience playing special teams.
"Most definitely. [It's] very important to the University of Houston,” Williams said. “We take special teams very seriously. I played with the best returner in the nation (first-team All-American Marcus Jones) and got a chance to block for him, and he actually scored, so I feel like I did the right block, so he could get in the end zone. So, we take special teams very seriously, and I'm going to be sure to dominate it in the NFL."
Williams, who informed his new teammates at Ravens’ rookie minicamp that he goes by the nickname “Pepe” since that’s what his two Spanish Godmothers have called him since he was a kid, has spent the past week getting acclimated to a career in which he went from no-star recruit to NFL Draft pick.
"It's been a dream come true. It's crazy,” he said. “It's a great feeling — being able to come in here, come to the Baltimore Ravens and go out here and practice and fly around and have some fun with the guys. Yes, it's been a great feeling."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.