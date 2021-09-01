ST. SIMONS ISLAND — Jabir Bilal, PGA director of instruction at Crystal Lake Golf and Country Club in Hampton, won the 62nd Georgia PGA Championship on Wednesday at a breezy Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course.
Bilal, a former college golfer at Grambling, led wire-to-wire over the three-round tournament to be crowned the champion at 10-under-par 200.
Bilal is the first Black golfer to win the Georgia PGA Championship and only the second to win any of the 41 PGA Section Championships in the 105-year history of the association.
"This is very, very, very special," said Bilal, fighting back tears. "Not only being the second African American to win the Section championship in the nation, but also the first in the Georgia Section to win. I wish my brother was here. He passed away a few years ago. We worked hard. This is really something I’ll never forget. I’ll cherish this moment."
Bilal started the final round with a three-shot lead over Cherokee Town and Country Club's Anthony Cordes, who slid down the leaderboard to fourth place with a final round 5-over 75. Three-time Champion and Heritage Golf Links' Tim Weinhart finished as runner-up at 5-under 205. Ansley Golf Club's Jacob Tilton shot a final round of 3-under 67 to finish in third at 2-under 208.
Bilal joins an elite group of Section Champions like Davis Love Jr., Dewitt Weaver Jr., Gregg Wolff, Tim Weinhart, Stephen Keppler and James Mason.
The win guarantees Bilal a spot in the PGA Professional Championship in April of 2022.
Bilal has served PGA director of instruction at Crystal Lake since 2018, and was Crystal Lake's PGA head golf professional from 2017-18. He previously served as PGA director of golf at Durham Lakes Golf and Country Club in Fairburn (2016-17), PGA head golf professional at Joseph M. Bartholomew Sr. Golf Club in New Orleans, La. (2014-16) and PGA assistant golf professional at Foss Park Golf Club in North Chicago, Ill. (2012-14).
