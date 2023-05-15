Dutchtown’s boys ran away with the Class AAAAA state championship Saturday with 99 points, well ahead of runner-up Tucker’s 51. The Bulldogs won four individual state titles — two from hurdler Nasia Lee — and two relays in their impressive meet.
Lee won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.89 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 37.77, posting U.S. top-10 times in each race Saturday. He was joined on the podium by plenty of his teammates in the running finals, including a pair of state champion relays.
The 400 relay of Tyler Burch, Justin Harper, Jaden Lemon and Tyler Dixon won in 41.44, while the 800 relay of Harper, Burch, Dixon and Davarri Barthell took first in 1:26.31.
Before the running finals began, Dutchtown already had a pair of state champions in field events. Mekhi Oliver won the high jump at 6 feet, 6 inches, and Christian Dixon was victorious in the discus at 173-1. Dixon also was seventh in the shot put (52-2) — teammate Lamone Hill Jr. was fourth at 53-1 — and Barthell was third in the long jump at 22-1 3/4.
Those field event points propelled the Bulldogs into their success on the track, which also included top finishes from Dixon (fourth, 100, 10.69 and eighth, 200, 22.38), Oliver (second, 400, 48.79), Christian Thompson (fifth, 400, 50.12) and Burch (seventh, 200, 22.31). Their 1,600 relay was third in 3:20.15.
Eagle’s Landing also earned a boys state championship with its 3,200 relay (Delton White, Kendric Love, Nyciem Belvin, Altaveon Grant), which won in 7:57.48. Eagle’s Landing’s Caleb Hardy was seventh in the 400 (50.98).
Other top individual boys finishers in AAAAA were Locust Grove’s Darryon Harris (fifth, triple jump, 44-6) and Union Grove’s Dejon Obermuller (eighth, 300 hurdles, 40.68), while Locust Grove’s 1,600 relay was fourth in 3:20.83.
The Eagle’s Landing girls finished 19th in the team standings thanks in large part to Nyla Wilson, who took second in the discus (133-2) and fourth in the shot put (35-9 1/4).
Union Grove had a trio of placers in the girls events — Lauren Jackson (fourth, triple jump, 37-1), Bailey Rodgers (seventh, long jump, 17-6) and Laila Stowe (sixth, 100 hurdles, 15.34).
Henry’s other top girls placers were Dutchtown’s Jamyiah Walker (sixth, shot put, 35-4), Locust Grove’s Taya Blouin (eighth, shot put, 34-4) and Ola’s Jillian Cooper (fifth, 300 hurdles, 45.35).
