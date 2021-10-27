MCDONOUGH — Eagle’s Landing Christian advanced to the Final Four of the Class A Private state volleyball playoffs with a 3-0 win over visiting Hebron Christian on Wednesday.
The Region 2-A Private champions, now 39-5, will face Mount Paran in Saturday’s semifinals at Perry. The match begins at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.