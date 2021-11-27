Eagle’s Landing Christian pulled out a 35-28 victory over Holy Innocents’ in the Class A Private football quarterfinals Friday night.
Charlie Gilliam threw three touchdown passes, two to R.J. Johnson, in the victory. Brandon Hood rushed for two TDs as ELCA (7-6) advanced to the state semifinals for a home game next week against Trinity Christian.
