Former Eagle’s Landing Christian star Keaton Mitchell has continued his football success at the college level for East Carolina.
The freshman running back’s big 2021 season is a big reason why the Pirates are headed to the Dec. 27 Military Bowl, where they will meet Boston College.
Mitchell earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors earlier this month as a reward for leading the conference in total rushing yards (1,132) and all-purpose yards per game (115.8), in addition to ranking among the league leaders in four other categories, including rushing yards per game (second, 94.3). He is East Carolina’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2013, and also has 22 catches for 253 yards, putting up big numbers after redshirting for the 2020 season.
The 5-foot-9, 188-pounder’s season includes a career-high 222 rushing yards against Tulane that broke the single-game record for an East Carolina freshman back.
Mitchell helped ELCA to four high school state championships and a 54-2 record during his career. He rushed for an amazing 4,347 yards and 88 touchdowns as a full-time starter his final two high school seasons.
