Hampton won the 5-AAAA titles in volleyball and softball last week.
The Hornets clinched the 5-AAAA volleyball championship last Thursday with a victory over Luella.
The 25-23, 24-26, 15-12 victory brought Hampton its first volleyball region championship.
The softball program defeated Luella 7-0 to complete a perfect run through region play.
