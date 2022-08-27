MCDONOUGH — For the second week in a row, the Ola Mustangs finished with a blowout win, this time with a 42-14 victory against Luella.
Mustangs quarterback Jake Holmes and running back Tye Holsey led the way for the Panthers, now 2-0 on the season. Holmes finished with three total touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) while Holsey finished with two total touchdowns (one rushing, one interception).
Consistency is key for the Mustangs and head coach Tom Causey is glad it showed in this game.
"I'm proud of the way the team came out and practiced this week and played tonight," said Causey. "We got off to a great start early and that set the tone for the game."
The Mustangs rushing attack proved to be too much for the Lions (0-2) as the Mustangs scored early, getting on the board when running back Joel Jones scored on a 18-yard rushing touchdown to go up 7-0.
Holsey scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown while carrying three Lion defenders with him to go up 14-0 with 7:26 in the first quarter. Holmes scored the next two touchdowns to open the game up for the Mustangs.
With 4:26 left in the first, Holmes scored on a five-yard rush, putting the Mustangs ahead by 21. His next score came on a 21-yard rushing touchdown with 8:43 to go in the second quarter.
Holmes was not finished scoring in the second quarter, though. The Mustangs wanted another score before going into the half.
On third and goal with 33.6 seconds left in the quarter, Holmes threw a five-yard touchdown pass to receiver Omar Mathis, making the score 35-0.
The Lions managed to make it down inside the Mustangs 10 with 13 seconds remaining in the first half as they were desperate for their first score of the game. Instead, quarterback R.L. Ward was intercepted by Holsey for a 100-yard pick-six as the time expired.
Ward and the Lions avoided the shutout with a five-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter. Lions receiver Ashton Arnett added another score with a 10-yard receiving touchdown with 5:00 left in regulation.
The Mustangs will host the Jackson Red Devils next week and Causey wants his team to bring their best every play.
"We've got to learn how to finish," Causey said. "Every snap matters and you have to play every snap. If you have those little mistakes, it's going to make a huge gap between you and the other team."
Scenes from Luella at Ola high school football on Aug. 26, 2022. Click for more.
