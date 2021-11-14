Two Henry County football teams survived the opening round of the state high school football playoffs — a new experience for Luella and a yearly occurrence for Eagle’s Landing Christian.
Luella made history in its first-round matchup by recording the program’s first playoff victory in the first playoff game on its home turf. The Lions are in the playoffs for the third straight season, but they entered the 2021 season with an 0-5 record in first-round games.
They changed their fortunes last Friday with a 20-13 victory over Heritage-Ringgold in a matchup that was played at home thanks to Luella (8-3) earning the No. 2 seed in Region 5-AAAA this season.
Jaden Coleman has led the rushing attack for a balanced Luella offense, while quarterback Vinson Berry has spread the ball around to a variety of targets, including J’Mar Johnson, Markelo Green, Ronnel Johnson and Destin Ingram.
The Lions now face a second-round game Friday at Benedictine (9-2), which is led by Auburn quarterback commit Holden Geriner.
ELCA made it through the first round without playing a snap after Heritage-Newnan forfeited last week’s game, giving the longtime state power a bye week for what it hopes is another deep playoff run.
The Chargers don’t have their usual eye-catching record, but their 5-6 mark is the result of a challenging non-region schedule that included Woodward Academy, Ware County, Crisp County, Blessed Trinity, Trinity Christian, Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), Pacelli and St. Xavier (Ohio). They had to find a rare eight games outside of region play, then shifted into Region 2-A Private and went 2-0 with routs of Whitefield Academy and Landmark Christian.
ELCA, a quarterfinalist last year and a state champion from 2015-2019, is at home for this week’s second round against another proven state power, Athens Academy. Athens Academy (8-3) has won 54 games the past five seasons.
Henry’s other playoff participants weren’t as fortunate in their first-round games, including Dutchtown, which was upset 56-35 by visiting Harris County in AAAAA. Ola lost a 19-16 heartbreaker to Whitewater in that classification, while Union Grove lost 34-25 to Starr’s Mill.
In AAAA, Hampton lost 55-14 to 7-AAAA champion Cedartown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.