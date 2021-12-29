McDonough’s boys basketball team defeated Jonesboro 49-46 Tuesday in the Chuck Miller Holiday Classic.
McDonough’s Da’Avion Thomas led all scorers with 23 points and added five steals, while teammate Avante Nichols contributed 11 points and six rebounds.
Jonesboro was led by Devon Rainey (14 points), Kaymen Brown (12 points) and Yannis Woods (10 points).
