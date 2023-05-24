FuhIpP0XgAIEWcF.jpeg

McDonough's Nathariya Phimsoutham

 Special Photo

PEACHTREE CITY — McDonough girls golfer Nathariya Phimsoutham placed fifth in the Class AAAA State Tournament at Braelinn Golf Club on Tuesday.

The sophomore shot 79 in each of her two rounds, improving on a seventh-place finish at last year’s state competition. She improved her state score 11 shots from 2022.

