Cloudy. High near 55F. Winds light and variable..
Periods of rain. A few rumbles of thunder possible late. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 4:30 am
McDonough’s Zaiden Greene looks to pass to a teammate during their home game against Pace.
McDonough’s boys basketball team maintained its Region 5-AAAA lead with a 71-60 victory over Pace Academy on Friday.
McDonough's Keenan Grey led all scorers with 26 points.
Da’Avion Thomas contributed 19 points in the win, and Avante Nichols scored 15. The Warhawks led by four at halftime but stretched the lead to 12 by the end of the third quarter.
