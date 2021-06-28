The 24th season finale of Thursday Night Thunder saw some exciting auto racing last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Nathan Jackson of McDonough was among the big winners as the champion of the Byron Powersports Semi Pro Feature division.
Entering the finale, Jackson was tied in season points with Michael Gannon of Canton. Jackson sat on the pole with Gannon in second as the race got underway, although Jackson was fast out of the gate as the first green flag was waved. Gannon gave it all he had, but never saw the right opportunity to pass Jackson. Jackson had to overcome many cautions which narrowed his lead, but it was not enough as Jackson led from flag to flag as the winner and was crowned the champion for the season.
The Associates Group Pro Feature brought the most exciting race of the night. Caleb Heady of Shelbyville, Ky. sat two championship points behind Senoia’s Joshua Hicks entering Thursday night. However, the two racers struggled to get out front as the race got underway. Jensen Jorgensen of Stockbridge got out to a strong start and led after ten laps, while Heady and Hicks chased.
It appeared as if Jorgensen would run away with the round six victory, as many spectators began to focus on the championship race between Hicks and Heady. Though Heady had his eyes set on bigger accomplishments. He took advantage of a caution with seven to go and creeped his way to second behind Jorgensen with five to go. Heady and Jorgensen battled combatively in the final laps, but it was Heady who took the inside lane of Jorgensen on the white flag out of turn four to win the checkered flag by a nose and he drove into victory lane as the Associates Group Pro season champion.
In the Masters race, Bill Plemons Jr. of Locust Grove got out to an early start. However, Benjamin Jones of Macon trailed behind for the majority of the race, but waited to strike. Plemons refused to turn back and won this Masters feature. However, drama ensued as the championship points race had to be calculated following the feature. After much suspense, Benjamin Jones was crowned the championship winner after an impressive season.
The Outlaw Feature brought a similar result that we have seen this season. Garrett Erwin of Covington had a great season series coming into round 6 of Thursday Thunder, and there was little doubt he could lose his lead in the championship race. Erwin did not disappoint as he put an exclamation point on his 2021 campaign at the Thunder Ring winning the final Outlaw feature of the season and celebrating a championship victory.
The WJP Investments Young Lions feature was similar in that Wilson, N.C. 's Parker Eatmon had a comfortable lead in the championship race entering Thursday night. He too would emphasize his dominance by capping off a fantastic season with a championship win. The Bandits feature brought thrilling action with many lead changes. However, previous winner Hudson Canipe claimed the checkered flag, while Beckham Malone of Rock Hill, S.C. did enough to secure his championship in the Bandits division.
In other feature action, drivers continued to gain valuable experience in the Chargers and Fr8Auctions Rookie Bandolero feature races. Carson Cauble of Salisbury, N.C. capped off a great year by claiming victory in the Rookie Bandolero division, while first time winner David Anderson of Covington had a stout race to win the Chargers feature.
