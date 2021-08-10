Rodney Cofield made an example, a positive one, out of senior lineman Darius Stephens during last month’s Henry County Schools Fall Sports Media Day.
Before he concluded his allotted speaking time, the veteran coach heaped praise on Stephens, citing the 6-foot, 300-plus pounder as a standard for his other McDonough players, as well as the coaches.
“Darius Stephens, he’s my inspiration as a coach,” said Cofield, gearing up for his first season as McDonough’s head football coach. “Of course, you love everyone who’s on the team. With that being said, (Stephens) is the hardest-working man I have coached in my 31 years of coaching. I’ve never seen anybody work so hard like this young man. … I let the team know it starts with him. He doesn’t slack up running. He doesn’t slack up in the weights, not in the classroom and not on the field. In 31 years, and I have coached some of the best, I have never had a guy work as hard as this young man right here.”
Stephens’ work ethic has set a tone for his teammates, who Cofield said have worked hard since he took over earlier this year.
“When I got to the first January workout, 43 kids showed up to work out, that’s weight training and conditioning, and right now those 43 guys have showed up every day,” Cofield said. “What we’re doing at McDonough High School is laying a foundation, a foundation of winning, a foundation of success.”
Cofield, with 25 years of head coaching experience, knows success. He went 143-93-1 as a head coach at Washington and Douglass, both Atlanta City Schools. He rebuilt the Douglass program over the previous nine seasons before landing at McDonough.
“Thank God for Coach Cofield, he came in and he let us know the game plan,” said senior defensive end Marquez Pearson, a leader of the Warhawks’ defense. “I’m thankful for my teammates, they took that game plan and ran with it. We’ve been working hard and we’re ready for the season.”
The arrival of Cofield brings a new era in a time of change for McDonough, which opened on a new campus for the 2019-20 school year as a replacement for the old Henry County High. Eric Solomon led the program the previous two seasons, going 1-9 in the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season and 4-6 in his first season in 2019. He replaced Morris Starr, Henry County’s coach from 2013-2018. The program’s last winning season was 2011 under then coach Mike Rozier, according to Georgia High School Football Historians Association records.
“This is a new attitude, a new work ethic, a new coach staff at McDonough,” wide receiver Richard Baugh said.
Baugh, Joseph Smith and Esa Short, all seniors, bring playmaking ability to the wide receiver position in Cofield’s first season. That trio, Stephens and Pearson represented McDonough at the Henry County Media Day.
