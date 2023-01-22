The chase for Henry County swimming supremacy was settled Friday as the Ola boys and the Eagle’s Landing girls earned the team championships.

Ola scored 388 points in the boys meet to finish ahead of runner-up Union Grove’s 331. Dutchtown was a close third at 320, as was Eagle’s Landing in fourth at 312. They were followed by Luella (fifth, 227), Woodland (sixth, 148), Locust Grove (seventh, 113), Stockbridge (eighth, 45) and Hampton (ninth, 20) in the boys standings.

