The chase for Henry County swimming supremacy was settled Friday as the Ola boys and the Eagle’s Landing girls earned the team championships.
Ola scored 388 points in the boys meet to finish ahead of runner-up Union Grove’s 331. Dutchtown was a close third at 320, as was Eagle’s Landing in fourth at 312. They were followed by Luella (fifth, 227), Woodland (sixth, 148), Locust Grove (seventh, 113), Stockbridge (eighth, 45) and Hampton (ninth, 20) in the boys standings.
The girls meet was even closer with Eagle’s Landing edging runner-up Ola by a 419-412 score. Union Grove wasn’t far behind with 367 points for third, while Luella (fourth, 260) and Locust Grove (fifth, 233) rounded out the top five. Woodland’s girls were sixth at 232, Dutchtown took seventh at 229, Hampton was eighth at 145 and Stockbridge was ninth at 45.
Ola was first in the combined boys and girls points standings with 800, well ahead of second-place Eagle’s Landing’s 731. Union Grove (698), Dutchtown (549) and Luella (487) were third through fifth in the combined standings.
The Ola boys victory was highlighted by three Henry County records, including the 400-yard freestyle relay’s first-place swim of 4 minute, 31.00 seconds. The record-setting relay featured Connor Crush, Camarein Livingston, Ethan Miller and Jacob Velasquez.
Miller broke the Henry record in the 200 free with a victory in 2:30.16, and Velasquez won the 100 backstroke in a Henry record time of 1:07.10. Ola also got a first-place finish from Scotty Hyde in the 500 free (8:01.30).
The Dutchtown boys won two relays, the 200 medley relay in 2:13.72 and the 200 free relay in 1:49.16, a new Henry record. The two winning relays featured the same four swimmers — Thonali Atanacio, Tyler Brooks, Dillon Johnson and Nathaniel Rucker. Brooks also broke Henry records in two race wins, the 200 individual medley (2:11.59) and the 100 butterfly (56.73). Atanacio earned an individual win in the 50 free at 27.52.
Jmar Taylor of Luella won the boys 100 free (58.71) and Joshua Carter of Stockbridge won the boys 100 breaststroke (1:08.15).
Bella Mesler powered the Eagle’s Landing girls’ performance with victories in the 200 free (2:17.43) and 500 free (6:17.87). She also joined Alleyah Kornegay, Mary Rozier and Seraiah Kornegay on two winning relays, the 200 medley relay (2:04.79) and the 200 free relay (1:52.31). Seraiah Kornegay also won a county title, swimming past the field in the 50 free with a time of 25.82.
Dutchtown’s Eleanor Ratmeyer was one of the girls meet’s stars with wins in the 100 butterfly (59.80) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.77). Both of her times broke Henry records.
Desdemona Stubbs led the Ola girls with first-place swims in the 200 IM (2:36.24) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.69). Stubbs also joined Katherine Mangual, Macie Freeman and Emma Leonard on a championship 400 free relay (4:26.19).
Dajahnea Saddler gave the Union Grove girls team a county title in the 100 free with a time of 1:01.33.